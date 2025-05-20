Inner circle members give testimony as 2nd week of Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial gets underway

NEW YORK — After a week of testimony from star witness Cassie Ventura, federal prosecutors in the ongoing trial for Sean "Diddy" Combs on Monday started calling witnesses they believe could corroborate his ex-girlfriend's allegations of threats, abuse and violence.

Dawn Richard, a former member of the pop group Danity Kane, told jurors that she personally witnessed Combs assaulting Ventura. Ventura's former best friend Kerry Morgan recounted pleading with Ventura to leave what Morgan viewed as an abusive relationship. And Combs' former assistant, David James, offered a glimpse of what it was like working for the rap mogul.

"This is Mr. Combs' kingdom. We're all here to serve in it," James recounted one of Combs' employees telling him when he interviewed for the job.

Across six hours of testimony that played out like a legal tug-of-war, lawyers for Combs tried to cast doubt on prosecution witnesses and highlighted inconsistencies in the testimony, clawing back some of the credibility they might have built up with the jury during direct examination.

Combs has pleaded not guilty and denies allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering, arguing that while he might have committed other crimes – like domestic abuse and illegal drug use – he has not sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone.

Testimony is set to resume Tuesday, when James retakes the stand to explain how he would prepare hotel rooms for Combs – a piece of testimony that prosecutors plan to use to establish what, they allege, is a criminal enterprise with Combs at its center. Such a criminal enterprise is a key to proving the racketeering charges prosecutors have filed against Combs.

Prosecutors are expected to call an escort known as "The Punisher" and to call Ventura's mother on Tuesday.

Dawn Richard testified about star-studded dinner where Combs allegedly punched Ventura

Dawn Richard began her testimony after Ventura left the witness stand Friday. She resumed her appearance in court Monday morning by testifying about how she witnessed Combs beat Ventura multiple times.

Richard testified that she witnessed Combs punch his then-girlfriend Ventura in the face with a "closed fist" in 2009 before a music festival in Central Park. After Ventura put on sunglasses and makeup to hide the injury, Richard said she put on sunglasses "in solidarity" with Ventura. The jury then saw a photo of Richard, Ventura and another member of Danity Kane wearing sunglasses at the festival.

Richard also testified that the violence extended to other public settings, alleging that Combs punched Ventura in the stomach during a group dinner attended by Usher, Ne-Yo and Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine. Richard mentioned that allegation in her civil lawsuit against Combs, but defense lawyers highlighted that Richard's prior discussion of the dinner did not mention the high-profile guests.

Richard in 2024 sued Combs for assault, copyright infringement and false imprisonment, alleging -- among other things -- that he groped her on numerous occasions and forced her to endure inhumane work conditions. Combs denied all of the allegations and his attorneys last week filed a motion to dismiss the case.

On cross-examination, defense attorney Nicole Westmoreland said Richard's account of an alleged assault has changed several times, prompting some members of the jury to visibly shake their heads and scribble notes. Westmoreland also suggested Richard agreed to testify against Combs because he ruined her music career by dismantling the music groups she had once been a part of.

"You felt like Mr. Combs ruined your career not once but twice," Westmoreland said. "Yes," Richard answered.

Ventura's former best friend takes the stand

Ventura's former best friend Kerry Morgan testified on Monday about two instances when, she said, she personally saw Combs assault Ventura.

She testified she saw Combs hit Ventura in a home Combs rented in Hollywood Hills, and she testified about a second instance when Combs -- allegedly in her presence -- assaulted Ventura during a trip to Jamaica.

"I heard her screaming and I went to the hallway. The hallway was extremely long. They were coming out of the master bedroom, and he was dragging her on the floor by her hair," Morgan testified about the Jamaica trip.

Prosecutors also asked Morgan about the aftermath of a 2016 incident when Combs is accused of assaulting Ventura. Ventura has testified this occurred when she tried to leave a "freak-off" at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles. Part of that incident was captured on hotel closed-circuit security cameras.

Morgan's account matched what Ventura told jurors last week, saying the police arrived after the incident but Ventura refused to cooperate.

Morgan said her relationship with Ventura ended in 2018 after she says Combs tried to choke Morgan and hit her with a wooden coat hanger. Morgan testified that Combs demanded she tell him "who Cassie was cheating on him with" while Ventura locked herself in a bathroom.

Morgan said she later accepted a $30,000 payment from Combs after she threatened to sue. She agreed to a confidentiality deal in return for the money, she testified.

On cross examination, defense lawyers questioned why Morgan has not rekindled her relationship with Ventura. They tried to reinforce the idea that Combs was violent simply out of jealousy and because of the drugs he was taking – not that he was using violence to coerce Ventura and keep her under his control.

"I draw the line at physical abuse," Morgan said. "The reason I stopped speaking to her was she was not supportive of me after that incident."

Combs' former assistant testifies about 'Mr. Combs' kingdom'

David James, Combs' former personal assistant, began his testimony on Monday by telling jurors about interviewing for the job he had with Combs.

As he entered the headquarters of Bad Boy Entertainment in New York, James said an employee remarked about a photo of Combs hanging on the wall. "This is Mr. Combs' kingdom. We're all here to serve in it," James said the woman told him.

James testified about the demanding hours, the weapons Combs' security staff carried and the time Ventura warned him about Combs.

"She said to me, 'Man this lifestyle is crazy,'" James testified Ventura saying. "She said, 'I can't get out. You know Mr. Combs oversees so much of my life. He controls my music career, he gives me an allowance.'"

James' testimony is set to resume on Tuesday morning, when he is expected to continue describing the alleged process of preparing hotel rooms for Combs.

That line of testimony could establish the broader enterprise of people who supported and enabled his activities.

Prosecutors release evidence from Ventura's testimony

After four days of Ventura's brutal and deeply intimate testimony last week, federal prosecutors Monday released many of the photos they have shown the jury in their effort to convict Combs in their sex trafficking and racketeering case.

Through the evidence, jurors were able to see some of the bruises, gashes and welts that Ventura said she suffered after Combs beat her. They also saw a knife that Ventura said she used to block a door and protect herself from Combs.

"I was getting a lot of unannounced visits from Sean where he was angry, and trying to kill two birds with one stone, to lock it and have a weapon," she testified.

Prosecutors also released photos from the night Combs was arrested last year, including $9,000 in cash, substances that they said tested positive for ketamine and MDMA, and bottles of baby oil that were allegedly stocked by Combs for use during the sex parties that witnesses have described in court testimony.

