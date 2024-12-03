How to apply perfume and cologne without overdoing it: 6 tips from experts on wearing your favorite scents

We've all been there: You enter an elevator, airplane or other confined space and your senses are immediately assaulted by an overpowering, eye-watering scent that, used more sparingly, might smell just lovely. Whether it's a colleague who wears too much perfume or a boyfriend who splashes on cologne with abandon, we all know someone who overdoes it. And with trends like "smellmaxxing" and "scentmaxxing" taking off — especially among teenage boys — amid a booming billion-dollar fragrance market, the odds of encountering overly saturated cologne culprits on any given day are increasing.

How do you avoid joining their ranks? Ahead, experts share the best way to apply perfume and cologne (a little goes a long way!) — and explain why it can be hard to tell when you’ve gone overboard.

Why don’t people realize that they’re wearing too much scent?

It's easy to tell when someone else is reeking of perfume, but we might be oblivious to our own aroma. Dr. Tran Locke, assistant professor of otolaryngology at Baylor College of Medicine, tells Yahoo Life that even after dousing themselves in scent, some people may not notice that they've overdone it, thanks to olfactory adaptation, aka "nose blindness."

“When someone wears a perfume regularly, their brain gets used to the scent and filters it out,” Locke explains. “When this happens, they may think the smell has faded when it’s still quite strong to others.”

Some people may also just not notice that they've sprayed too much because they're less sensitive. Dr. Zara Patel, a professor of otolaryngology in the rhinology division at Stanford University, says that everybody's perception of smells is different.

"There are many people with less sensitivity to smells; these people may not be able to smell the cologne or perfume themselves when they just dab a bit, and thus use more until they are able to smell it," Patel says. "People who have completely lost their sense of smell, such as some of my smell loss patients, douse themselves in cologne because they are so anxious that they will not be able to smell their own body odor and they think this is a better option."

Here’s how to wear your favorite fragrance without using too much.

Less is more

Since everyone’s smell sensitivity is different, you should start with the smallest possible amount of perfume or cologne to ensure it’s pleasant for those you come in close contact with.

“The key to using scented products is not overdoing it,” Locke says, adding that you should “use scented products sparingly and trust the initial application — even if you can’t smell it as much later.” She recommends applying one to two sprays in key areas (more on that next), which gives you your best shot at smelling great.

But no matter how little you use, experts note that since everyone's sense of smell is unique, you'll always run the risk of offending someone's nostrils. "There are, of course, some people who are irritated by any amount of cologne or perfume — and this is something a partner will find out very early in a relationship," says Patel.

Spray the scent on your pulse points…

"Pulse points" are areas on your body where blood vessels are close enough to the skin's surface that a pulse can be felt — including your wrists, neck, behind your ears and on your chest. Dr. Nick Rowan, an otolaryngologist specializing in rhinology and skull base surgery at Johns Hopkins Medicine, says these areas of your body emit heat and help diffuse the scent throughout the day — meaning any product applied there will last longer with fewer sprays.

And don't forget some tried-and-true skincare practices to get the most out of those pulse points. As French-Armenian perfumer Francis Kurkdjian tells Vogue, perfume doesn't last long on dry skin, so lather up with either an unscented lotion or your product's companion body lotion before spraying away.

…and don’t spray on your clothes

Avoid the old “spray and walk” method — in which you spray the product in the air and then walk through the scented mist — and don’t spray directly on your clothes, either. Not only does this waste the product and run the risk of it staining your clothes, but you’re also more likely to overapply that way.

“Scent may last the longest if sprayed on clothes instead of the body, but this is not usually the best or most interesting way to wear it — and also will likely be more overpowering if sprayed all over clothing,” Patel says.

And if you accidentally apply too much, it’s also harder to get off when it’s on your clothes versus on your skin.

“[Applying] on your skin, rather than on your clothes, allows you to use soap and water to wash the areas,” Rowan says. It may be harder to remove scent that’s settled on your clothes or hair, he adds.

Try before you buy

This may seem like common sense, but make sure the product actually smells good on you before dousing yourself in it. Patel points out that (as many seasoned perfume enthusiasts are aware) the same product will smell slightly different on every individual. That’s because the product, when warmed by the human body, mixes with each person’s own scent to create a smell that’s completely unique to them.

“This individuality is part of the fun of wearing scent, and can make them both more intoxicating and inviting — but also can be more off-putting if it does not mix well,” Patel explains. “Because of this, it is usually the best idea to have tried the scent on your skin before wearing it out for the first time.”

Resist the temptation to reapply

Once you’ve applied your perfume or cologne of choice, put it away and move on. Even if you think the scent has worn off, if it was applied correctly then it’s probably still there — and others can still smell it even if you’ve gone nose-blind to it.

“I would avoid re-applying frequently, as your sense of smell will adapt to the scent — and while you think it has faded, other people can still smell it,” Locke says.

And don’t forget to be kind!

At the end of the day, you only have control over yourself and how thoughtfully you apply your own product. Patel recommends that, if you’re feeling overwhelmed by someone else’s over-the-top perfume, you simply “give people the benefit of the doubt” and move away from them, if possible. If the smelly offender is someone you know, try broaching the topic (nicely!).

“If it’s your own partner, family member or friend, try and find a kind and gentle way to let them know that the amount they are using might be too much for some — namely, you,” Patel says.