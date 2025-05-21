Hawaii woman Hannah Kobayashi breaks silence months after controversial disappearance

LOS ANGELES — Hannah Kobayashi, who made national headlines when she disappeared in 2024, is speaking publicly after months of silence. In a recent Instagram story, the Hawaii woman thanked those who searched for her and addressed the controversy surrounding her disappearance.

"In my statement, I expressed my deepest gratitude for everyone who supported me with love and compassion," Kobayashi wrote. "Anything I say would be scrutinized and picked apart, so I chose to keep it simple, truthful, and from my heart."

In November 2024, Kobayashi disappeared after flying from Maui to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). She was scheduled to continue to New York, but never boarded her connecting flight. Police later said they believed she missed the flight intentionally. Weeks later, the LAPD said she was safe in Mexico and her family said she returned safely to the U.S. in December.

The disappearance took a tragic turn when Ryan Kobayashi -- Hannah's father -- was discovered dead in a parking lot near LAX after traveling to Los Angeles to help find his daughter. The medical examiner determined that he had died by suicide.

The case sparked intense public debate, with some people questioning Kobayashi's actions. One Instagram user, Jina_eastmeetswest, commented under Kobayashi's recent post.

"Seek help," they said. "Your selfish and immature behavior cost your dad's life, put your family through immense suffering, and cost public resources. Not once did you take any sort of accountability."

She did not reply to this comment.

Another user asked Kobayashi why she didn't attend her father's funeral.

"We feel like we were fighting for nothing," they wrote.

Kobayashi expressed gratitude in her response, but didn't address their question.

"Fighting for something you believe in is never for nothing," Kobayashi said on Instagram. "Thank you for everything, truly and sincerely.

Kobayashi also told the San Francisco Gate that she plans to share more details about her disappearance soon, saying she wants to address the criticism she's received.

Kobayashi didn't respond to ABC News' request for comment. As of Tuesday, Kobayashi has not answered questions about her father's death publicly.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

