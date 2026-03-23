(NEWARK, N.J.) -- Ground stop briefly in place, control tower evacuated at Newark Airport after reports of smoke

A ground stop was briefly in place on Monday morning at Newark Liberty International Airport, where an air traffic control tower was being evacuated due to reports of smoke, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

An FAA spokesperson said there was no fire and the controllers evacuated the tower due to a burning smell from an elevator.

"Arrivals and departures are temporarily paused at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey after air traffic controllers evacuated the tower because of a burning smell coming from an elevator," the FAA said in a statement. "It happened around 7:30 a.m. local time on Monday, March 23."

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