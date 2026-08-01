Gilberto Cárdenas, revered for his advocacy for Chicanos and Latino art, dies at 79

Gilberto Cárdenas, a highly respected sociologist who many considered a great advocate for advancing Latino and Chicano identity through academia and art, has died.

Cárdenas died Sunday at his home in Austin, Texas, after a long illness, according to a statement released by his family. He was 79.

Born and raised in San Gabriel, California, Cárdenas became deeply entrenched in the Chicano Movement of the 1960s and 1970s. Chicano was a rallying social and political identity embraced by Mexican Americans fighting for equality and civil rights.

Cárdenas advocated for the cause with his camera. He documented marches, meetings and other community gatherings. He also loved to acknowledge Chicano artists in the movement and often swapped his photos for posters, prints and other artworks. He would even save posters that were about to be thrown away because of their potential cultural significance.

“Looking at all his accomplishments, he was such a gentle and humble man and really appreciated where he came from,” said Richard Flores, a friend and Mexican American Studies professor at University of Texas at Austin. Cárdenas was always “trying to make a contribution not only to the community but the artists he so loved.”

He went on to earn a doctorate at the University of Notre Dame and then was hired by the University of Texas at Austin as a sociology professor. He spent nearly 25 years lecturing on the sociology of immigration. Cárdenas is credited for establishing Mexican American Studies there.

In 1999, Cárdenas went back to the University of Notre Dame as a faculty member. In his role as assistant provost, he created the Institute for Latino Studies.

In the meantime he and his wife, Dolores Carrillo García, had amassed a collection of nearly 20,000 pieces of Latino art. In 2023, they donated nearly half to the Blanton Museum of Art at the University of Texas. Other items in their collection went to the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C., the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago and the Snite Museum of Art at the University of Notre Dame.

Cárdenas' leadership earned him an appointment in 2001 by President George W. Bush to the President's Commission on White House Fellows. In 2008, Bush also named him to another commission to explore a potential National Museum of the American Latino.

Cárdenas was also on the board of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund from 1993 to 2012.

In a statement, Thomas Saenz, president and general counsel of MALDEF, called Cárdenas “a quiet icon of the Chicano movement, never adequately appreciated for all he did.”

Cárdenas retired from Notre Dame about a decade ago, Flores said. He was still active in the art world and occasionally gave talks on his collection as well as socioeconomic issues.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, three stepchildren and nine grandchildren.

A funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday at St. Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church in Austin.

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