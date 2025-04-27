Giants coach Brian Daboll dodges question on pre-draft meeting with Shedeur Sanders that reportedly went badly

Questions of why quarterback Shedeur Sanders plummeted down the 2025 NFL Draft board until he was finally selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round were prevalent throughout the weekend. They will likely continue as the Browns hold OTAs and minicamps leading up to training camp and Sanders is watched closely to see how he's acclimating to NFL life.

Some possible insight into what teams were experiencing with Sanders during the pre-draft process was offered by The Ringer's Todd McShay. During his podcast on Thursday, the former ESPN draft and college football analyst shared that the New York Giants were not likely to select Sanders with the No. 3 pick because the quarterback's meeting with head coach Brian Daboll went badly.

"Shedeur didn't have a great interview with Brian Daboll in a private visit," McShay said. "An install package came in. Preparation wasn't there for it. [Sanders] got called out on it. Didn’t like that. Brian didn’t appreciate him not liking it."

This clip from Todd McShay might sum up why Shedeur is heading into day 3 without getting drafted. pic.twitter.com/p7FdYFolF9 — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) April 26, 2025

"I was surprised it wasn't being talked about," he added, sharing what he heard during the NFL combine. "There were two personnel people that I spoke to that were in the room during interviews, which means they're key parts of the organization...

"Two teams drafting in the top 10 with quarterback needs where the interviews did not go well. Not disrespectful, nothing harsh, just felt like... 'we didn't get the sense that Shedeur cared all that much about what we thought of him.'"

Brian Daboll was asked about a report that he and Shedeur Sanders had a meeting that did not go well:



"We had good meetings with all the guys that came in here on 30 visits. Quarterback meetings were productive. We're happy with Jaxson (Dart)." pic.twitter.com/NyXpRXou57 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) April 26, 2025

Daboll was asked about McShay's reporting during a press conference to discuss the Giants' second- and third-round picks on Friday, but didn't directly address what was said about the meeting with Sanders.

"Yeah, I'd say we had good meetings with all the guys that came in here on 30 visits," Daboll said. "Quarterback meetings were productive. And, you know. we're happy with Jaxson [Dart]."

Giants general manager Joe Schoen then cut the topic off, steering conversation toward Darius Alexander, the Toledo defensive tackle selected by the team in the third round (No. 65 overall), and not discuss players not on the current roster.

Daboll understandably didn't address the reported Sanders interview directly since the Giants didn't draft the Colorado QB. The team's first-round selections indicated how Sanders was viewed by the organization.

However, Daboll has shown in the past, particularly with last year's draft class, how he'll quiz QB prospects on offense, what sorts of plays they prefer and what progressions they would run.

Lots of discussions on the QB meetings w/ Coach Daboll. Hard Knocks w/ #NYGiants gave just a taste of the paces he put the top QBs through last year on the whiteboard. If you were unprepared or unwilling or whatever, there really isn't many places to hide. pic.twitter.com/1wbl2JgAEP — BigBlueVCR (@BigBlueVCR) April 26, 2025

New York traded back into the first round to select QB Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 pick, passing on Sanders for a second time after the team picked Abdul Carter at No. 3. Following Friday's selections, Daboll told reporters that Russell Wilson would be the team's starter for the 2025 season. The team also signed Jameis Winston as a free agent, giving the Giants four QBs, along with Tommy DeVito.