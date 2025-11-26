Georgia prosecutor drops election interference case against Trump, others

(NEW YORK) -- The Fulton County, Georgia, election interference case against President Donald Trump and others has been dismissed after the prosecutor who took over the case requested that it be dropped.

"In my professional judgment, the citizens of Georgia are not served by pursuing this case in full for another five to ten years," wrote Pete Skandalakis, the executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia, who took over the case after the original prosecutor was disqualified from the case.

Within minutes of Skandalakis' court filing, the judge overseeing the case granted the request and dismissed the case.

"This case is hereby dismissed in its entirety," Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee wrote.

Trump and 18 others pleaded not guilty in August 2023 to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

The charges, which were brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis following Trump's Jan. 2, 2021, phone call in which he asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" the votes needed to win the state, allege that the defendants solicited state leaders throughout the country, harassed and misled a Georgia election worker, and pushed phony claims that the election was stolen, all in an effort for Trump to remain in power despite his election loss.

Defendants Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Kenneth Chesebro and Scott Hall took plea deals in exchange for agreeing to testify against other defendants.

Willis was subsequently disqualified from the case following accusations of impropriety regarding her relationship with a fellow prosecutor, leaving a council of Georgia attorneys to assign an independent prosecutor to take over the case and determine its fate.

Skandalakis took over the case himself earlier this month after he said he was "unable" to find someone else to accept the job.

In a statement following the dismissal of the case, Trump attorney Steve Sadow said, "The political persecution of President Trump by disqualified DA Fani Willis is finally over. This case should never have been brought. A fair and impartial prosecutor has put an end to this lawfare."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

