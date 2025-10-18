George Santos released from prison after sentence commuted by Trump

(NEW YORK) -- President Donald Trump said Friday evening he has signed a commutation releasing scandal-plagued former congressman George Santos from prison "immediately."

Santos, 37, was less than three months into serving a seven-year sentence in federal prison after being convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The ex-lawmaker was released from prison just before 11 p.m. on Friday night and was picked up by his family, according to a statement from his lawyer, Joe Murray.

"Once they arrived, [Santos] walked right out and hopped into their car and drove home," Murray said.

In a social media post, Trump said Santos, whom he called "somewhat of a 'rogue,'" had the "Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN!"

"George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated. Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!" Trump said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, which successfully prosecuted Santos, had no comment.

According to the clemency grant, a photo of which was posted on X by U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin, Trump granted Santos an "immediate commutation of his entire sentence to time served with no further fines, restitution, probation, supervised release, or other conditions."

An attorney for Santos told ABC News while en route to the federal prison that they expect he will be released Friday night but are waiting for official word.

The attorney said that Martin and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche were extremely helpful in getting the commutation across the finish line, and noted that several members of Congress, including Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and Tim Burchett, were very aggressive in campaigning for his release.

Santos pleaded guilty to a series of fraud crimes and was sentenced in April to 87 months in prison -- the maximum he faced -- and two years of supervised release.

The commutation comes days after the South Shore Press published a "passionate plea" from Santos to Trump, in which he expressed his support and asked that the president "allow me the opportunity to return to my family, my friends, and my community."

"During my short tenure in Congress, I stood firmly behind your agenda -- 100% of the time," Santos wrote in the letter, published Monday. "I championed policies that strengthened our economy, defended our borders, and restored America's standing on the world stage. I did it proudly, Sir, because I believed -- and still believe -- in the mission you set out to accomplish for the American people."

Santos said in the letter that he was being held in "complete isolation" following an alleged death threat.

"Mr. President, I have nowhere else to turn. You have always been a man of second chances, a leader who believes in redemption and renewal. I am asking you now, from the depths of my heart, to extend that same belief to me," he wrote.

Rep. Greene, who had recently called on Trump to commute Santos' sentence, thanked the president for doing so on Friday, saying on X that the former congressman was "unfairly treated and put in solitary confinement, which is torture!!"

Santos pleaded guilty in August 2024, in which he admitted to claiming relatives had made contributions to his campaign when, in fact, they had not. Santos conceded he was trying to meet the fundraising threshold to qualify for financial help from the National Republican Congressional Committee.

He also stipulated that he committed other fraud, including charging donor credit cards without authorization and convincing donors to give money by falsely stating the money would be used for TV ads. He also stipulated he stole public money by applying for and receiving unemployment benefits during the pandemic to which he was not entitled.

As part of his plea deal, he agreed to pay nearly $600,000 in restitution and forfeiture.

Santos was expelled from Congress in December 2023, just under a year after assuming office to represent New York's 3rd Congressional District.

His expulsion from Congress followed accusations of ethics violations and other wrongdoing in a scathing report by the House Ethics Committee that claimed he was a fabulist and fraudster who used the prestige of political office to bilk tens of thousands of dollars out of other people.

Several New York House Republicans -- who led the charge to expel George Santos from the House -- criticized Trump's commutation.

"George Santos didn't merely lie -- he stole millions, defrauded an election, and his crimes (for which he pled guilty) warrant more than a three-month sentence. He should devote the rest of his life to demonstrating remorse and making restitution to those he wronged," New York GOP Rep. Nick LaLota, who represents a district on Long Island, said in a post on X.

New York GOP Rep. Andrew Garbarino, who is the current chair of the Homeland Security Committee and sat on the committee that investigated Santos, said in a statement that "less than three months" in prison is "not justice."

Several House Democrats also condemned Trump's move.

“Donald Trump has time to free serial fraudster George Santos from prison. But he can’t be bothered to address the Republican healthcare crisis crushing working class Americans. The extremists are insulting you every single day,” House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a post on X.

