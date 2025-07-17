National

Gag order lifted in Idaho murders case days before Bryan Kohberger's sentencing

By Kayna Whitworth, Alex Stone, and Jenna Harrison, ABC News
Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images
By Kayna Whitworth, Alex Stone, and Jenna Harrison, ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- The nondissemination order in the University of Idaho murder case was lifted by Judge Steven Hippler on Thursday, but all documents in the case that have been sealed will remain sealed for now.

The order, also known as a gag order, banned police and prosecutors from speaking about the high-profile case that gripped the nation.

Hippler's decision to end the gag order comes six days before admitted killer Bryan Kohberger's sentencing.

Kohberger, who pleaded guilty to all counts at a July 2 change of plea hearing, will return to court for his sentencing on July 23.

As a part of the plea deal, the former criminology Ph.D. student will be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences on the four first-degree murder counts and the maximum penalty of 10 years on the burglary count.

At the July 2 hearing, Hippler asked Kohberger how he pleaded for each count of murder and named the four students: roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin. Kohberger quickly said "guilty" each time.

The college students were all stabbed to death at the girls' off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022. Kohberger was arrested nearly seven weeks later.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!