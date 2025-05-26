French Open 2025: Emma Navarro crushed in shocking first-round upset vs. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Emma Navarro shot up the women's tennis rankings after a strong 2024, which saw her notch career-best finishes at the French Open, US Open and Wimbledon. That pushed her all the way to the world's No. 9 ranking, making her one of the highest-seeded Americans entering the 2025 French Open.

Her stay at the event was short lived, however. Navarro was crushed by Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round of the event. Upset happen in tennis, but Navarro's margin of defeat was notable. Bouzas Maneiro won the match 6-0, 6-1. Navarro managed just a single game vs. Bouzas Maneiro, who came into the event ranked No. 68.

It was quite the feat for Bouzas Maneiro, who nearly made history with the win. The last time a woman beat a top-10 player at a Grand Slam 6-0, 6-0 occurred in 1989, when Martina Navratilova defeated No. 7 Manuela Maleeva at the US Open. Maneiro was a game away from adding her name to that list.

The stat sheet doesn't look pretty for Navarro, who committed 18 forced errors, had four double faults and converted just one of 36 break-point opportunities.

It was a disappointing performance from Navarro, who reached the fourth round at the 2024 French Open. Navarro showed growth at the event, defeating higher-ranked American Madison Keys in the third round. Navarro squared off against Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round of the event, where Navarro lost. Sabalenka was ranked as the No. 2 at last year's French Open. She entered 2025 as the No. 1 ranked women's tennis player.

With the loss, Navarro will regroup and hope for better results at Wimbledon in June. Bouzas Maneiro will look to keep her momentum going in the second round, where she'll take on American Robin Montgomery on Wednesday. Bouzas Maneiro will enter that match as the favorite after Montgomery upset France's Diane Parry in the first round Monday.