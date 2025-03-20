Former Bucs offensive coordinator and NFL QB Byron Leftwich joining Colorado's staff as an assistant

Deion Sanders is adding another former NFL player to his coaching staff.

Former NFL quarterback and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has joined Colorado's staff according to multiple reports. Leftwich's addition comes after he was seen at Colorado practices wearijng team gear and after the team hired Marshall Faulk as its running backs coach earlier this offseason.

Warren Sapp is a defensive quality control analyst, former NFL offensive lineman Phil Loadholt coaches the offensive line and ex-NFL defensive lineman Damione Lewis is the team’s defensive line coach.

Per DNVR, Leftwich will work with the team's quarterbacks.

Leftwich, 45, was the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2019 through 2022 as the Bucs won a Super Bowl following the 2020 season with Tom Brady at quarterback. He interviewed for head coaching positions across the league during his tenure but never got a head coaching job before he was fired by the Bucs after a disappointing 2022 season.

The former Marshall star was the No. 7 pick in the 2003 NFL Draft after he threw for nearly 12,000 yards in his career with the Thundering Herd. Leftwich was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars and played for the team for four seasons before joining the Falcons, Steelers and Buccaneers ahead of three final seasons in the league with Pittsburgh from 2010 through 2012.

Through his NFL career, Leftwich was 930-of-1,605 passing for 10,532 yards and threw 58 TDs with 42 interceptions.

Colorado is looking to back up its breakthrough 2024 season in 2025 while needing to replace its two stars. Heisman-winning DB/WR Travis Hunter and QB Shedeur Sanders are both expected to be first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. The team signed five-star QB JuJu Lewis in December and aded former Liberty QB Kaidon Salter via the transfer portal.