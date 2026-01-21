Ford recalls around 119,000 vehicles over fire risk: NHTSA

(NEW YORK) -- Ford is recalling up to 119,000 vehicles because the engine block heater could short circuit and cause a fire, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall includes certain 2019 and 2024 Ford Explorers and 2016-2018 Ford Focus vehicles, as well as 2013–2019 Ford Escape, 2013–2018 Ford Focus, and 2015–2016 Lincoln MKC vehicles with 2.0L engines, NHTSA noted.

People can determine if their vehicle is included in the recall by entering their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the NHTSA website.

"The engine block heater may crack and develop a coolant leak, causing it to short circuit when the block heater is plugged in... An electrical short circuit can increase the risk of a fire," NHTSA said in its recall documents.

The risk only occurs when the heater is plugged in, the agency said.

Signs of an issue could include coolant spots on the ground, loss of cabin heat, powertrain unit overheating or a warning for a low coolant level, the documents noted. The issue could also cause heat damage to the electrical wiring, which could lead to the smell of smoke, according to NHTSA.

Ford said owners should not plug in the block heater until the remedy is completed. Interim owner notification letters will go out Feb. 9.

"Ford is currently developing a newly designed engine block heater element," the company said in a statement sent to ABC News. "Once parts are available, Ford will notify customers to visit a dealer for a free replacement."

It also highlighted "an alternative remedy" for people who would like to disable the vehicle’s block heater.

"For those customers that choose this option, a Ford dealer will remove the block heater element and install a threaded plug free of charge," it noted in the statement. The heater cord will be stowed for the customer until the redesigned element is available for installation."

As of Dec. 3, Ford reported to NHTSA they were aware of 12 Ford Escape 2.0L owners alleging fires from this condition. They are not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.