Flu activity rises sharply across the US with at least 7.5 million illnesses: CDC

(ATLANTA) -- Flu activity is rising sharply across the United States, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC estimates there have been at least ​7.5 million million illnesses, ​81,000 hospitalizations and ​3,100 deaths from flu so far this season. ​Five more pediatric deaths were reported this week, bringing the total to ​eight this season.

At least 20 states are now seeing "very high" respiratory illness activity including Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meanwhile, nine states are seeing "high" activity including Alabama, California, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Nevada, Texas and Virginia.

Experts expect flu-like illnesses to continue to climb in the coming weeks after holiday gatherings and colder weather.

New York health officials recently announced that the state saw the highest number of flu cases ever recorded in a single week.

The mutations seen in the new variant result in a mismatch with this season’s flu vaccine composition, the CDC says. Experts still believe that the flu vaccine will help reduce the risk of severe illness, including hospitalization and death.

Doctors are urging everyone who is eligible for a flu shot to get one this season, emphasizing it’s not too late.

Last season, 288 children died from the flu and nearly all were unvaccinated, according to a CDC study. This was the same number of kids who died from the virus during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic and the highest number of deaths ever recorded since tracking pediatric deaths became mandatory in 2004.

Public health experts say other ways to slow the spread of respiratory illnesses include good hand washing, staying home if you’re sick or avoiding people who are sick, covering a cough or sneeze with a tissue that is thrown immediately in the trash and cleaning or disinfecting objects or surfaces that are frequently touched.

