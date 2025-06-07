Florida sheriff accused of participating in 'massive' illegal gambling ring granted $1 million bond

TALLAHASSEE, FL — A now-suspended Florida sheriff accused of helping expand and protect an illegal gambling operation was granted $1 million bond on Friday.

Marcos Lopez, 56, was arrested and charged Thursday with racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering, both first-degree felonies, in connection with what prosecutors called a "massive" illegal gambling operation in Central Florida, including Lake and Osceola counties.

The operation generated more than $21.6 million in illicit proceeds, according to the Florida Attorney General's Office.

Lopez, who was first elected to serve as the sheriff of Osceola County in 2020, allegedly took campaign contributions and personal payments from the operation before going on to play a "multifaceted role in expanding and protecting this illegal enterprise, using his office to shield the enterprise from law enforcement," the office said.

The charging document alleges Lopez and others charged in the case committed money laundering, operated a gambling house in Kissimmee and illegally possessed slot machines. Lopez is also accused, in his capacity as sheriff of Osceola County, of receiving "unlawful compensation or reward for official behavior" and using confidential information with the intent to obstruct a criminal investigation, according to the document.

The allegations in a 255-page affidavit detail an "extreme breach of public trust," prosecutor Panagiota Papakos said during Lopez's first court appearance on Friday.

Text messages between Lopez and his alleged co-conspirators dating back to 2019 show his alleged involvement in the illegal enterprise, including sourcing new locations and screenshots of slot machines, according to Papakos. Lopez allegedly used his influence as sheriff to "facilitate this illegal enterprise" and "potentially obstruct criminal investigation into these businesses in Osceola County," she said.

Since 2020, he allegedly obtained $600,000 to $700,000 in cash payments from the illegal enterprise, Papakos said.

The state requested $600,000 bond for each count, for a total of $1.2 million, citing in part the seriousness of the alleged offenses.

Lopez's defense attorney argued that such a bond would be very high for the nature of the crime and "tantamount to no bond," given what his family could afford. She asked for $25,000 bond for each count, for a total of $50,000, citing his lack of criminal history, "extreme ties" to the community and the non-dangerous nature of the offenses. She also asked that the court not treat Lopez any differently, merely because of his title, and still look at him "as a regular individual."

Judge Emily Curington ultimately set his bond at $500,000 for each count, with conditions including that he undergo GPS monitoring and surrender his passport should he post bond. She also asked that the source of the funds be shown to the state, after Papakos expressed concerns about them coming from "any illegal enterprise or illegal proceeds."

During the hearing, Lopez asked the judge how he would start the bond process. He currently remains in custody, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office's website.

His next court date has been scheduled for June 30. He has yet to enter a plea.

BREAKING! Osceola County Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez was arrested by @HSITampa following an investigation into a criminal organization operating an illegal gambling enterprise throughout Central Florida, particularly in Lake and Osceola Counties, which generated $21.6+ million in… pic.twitter.com/hVazzAo5Ba — HSI Tampa (@HSITampa) June 5, 2025

The investigation remains ongoing, and other charges may be announced at a later date, the Florida Attorney General's Office said.

"This is a solemn day for Florida and our law enforcement community. We put great trust in our constitutional officers, especially those who are our communities' first line of defense," Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said in a statement on Thursday. "However, the law must be applied equally, regardless of position, power, or branch of government. Public servants should never exploit the public's trust for personal gain."

Lopez has been suspended per an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office. Christopher Blackmon, the Central Region chief for the Florida Highway Patrol, was appointed as the Osceola County sheriff, according to DeSantis' order.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.