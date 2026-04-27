FBI searching for truck driver who went missing in possible hijacking

(FLORIDA) -- A truck driver went missing while transporting vehicles from Georgia to Florida in a possible hijacking, according to the FBI, which is investigating his "suspicious disappearance."

Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez, 41, was last seen on April 17 at a rest stop on I-95 south in Brevard County, Florida, according to the FBI's Tampa field office.

He arrived at the truck stop in Grant-Valkaria at approximately 1:21 a.m. and rested for several hours, the FBI said. At 7:49 a.m., the truck drove south one exit and then turned north, according to the FBI.

"Soon after, Gonzalez became unreachable and the truck was reported missing," the FBI stated in a missing person bulletin.

The truck was located in Port Wentworth, Georgia, on April 17, though Gonzalez was not there, according to the FBI. Several vehicles were also missing.

"Since the discovery of the truck, three vehicles have been located in Florida," the FBI said. "Others are still missing, along with Gonzalez."

Gonzalez, a CDL driver for an unidentified trucking company, had picked up multiple vehicles from the Port of Brunswick in Georgia on April 16 and was supposed to drop them off in Miami, the FBI said.

The FBI described Gonzalez as being 5'11" and weighing 200 pounds. He is bald and has a brown beard and moustache, brown eyes and multiple tattoos, including a tattoo of the word "Elisia" on his right forearm.

Anyone with videos or photographs taken in and around the area of the Grant-Valkaria rest stop between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. on April 17 are asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online.

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