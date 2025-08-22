FBI searching John Bolton’s home

(NEW YORK) -- Federal agents were seen Friday morning searching the residence of former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, ABC News has learned.

The federal agents, along with approximately six FBI vehicles, were seen at Bolton’s home for over an hour early this morning around 7 a.m.

Local Montgomery County police were observed by ABC News blocking both entrances to Bolton's street but have since left and opened the street to through traffic.

Agents were observed coming in and out of the house, but it is unclear if anything was removed from inside Bolton’s home.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

