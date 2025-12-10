FBI adds true crime TV producer accused of posing as an heiress to most wanted list

(WASHINGTON) -- A former TV producer whose company made true crime programs was added to the FBI's most wanted list last week for allegedly defrauding banks for nearly $30 million by posing as an heiress.

Mary Carole McDonnell, the former CEO of Bellum Entertainment Group, which produced syndicated shows such as "Corrupt Crimes" and "Murderous Affairs,"

has been on the lam for nearly seven years after the FBI charged her with bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Between July 2017 and May 2018, McDonnell, 73, allegedly went to the Banc of California and additional financial institutions and claimed to be an heir to the McDonnell Aircraft Family, with an $80 million secret trust to which she will have access, the FBI alleged.

She allegedly obtained $29.7 million dollars in cash that she was not entitled to and did not return the money, according to the FBI.

When the bureau issued its arrest warrant on Dec. 12, 2018, McDonnell could not be found.

She is believed to be currently in Dubai, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information related to her whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.

