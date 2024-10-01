Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Tight Ends (Full-PPR)

The tight end position has been a particularly tricky one to evaluate this season, as most of the players being drafted as presumed "locks" at the position have sorely disappointed.

Take Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, for example. After five consecutive seasons of averaging 50+ receiving yards per game as a primary receiving option in Baltimore, Andrews has been all but schemed out of the receiving game entirely. He's totaled just nine targets through the first four weeks of the season, going catchless in both Weeks 3 and 4 to leave fantasy managers a big 'ol goose egg in the score column.

Are you brave enough to start Mark Andrews again in Week 5? If not, our team of analysts is here to help you decide who to start instead with their Week 5 tight end rankings:

Who are you starting at tight end in Week 5?