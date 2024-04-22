Ex-Duke All-ACC guard Jeremy Roach commits to Baylor

Jeremy Roach has committed to Baylor, just days after the All-ACC guard announced that he was leaving Duke.

Roach announced the news on his Instagram page Sunday afternoon with an image of himself in a Baylor uniform captioned "#committed."

Roach announced on Tuesday that he was leaving Duke while declaring for the NBA draft and entering the transfer portal. It turns out that he's using his last season of college eligibility to play for the Bears.

Roach joins the Bears after a third-team All-ACC season saw him tally 14 points, 3.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point distance. The numbers were all career highs in his four seasons at Duke. He projects to step immediately into a prominent role in the Baylor backcourt a season after the Bears advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament as a No. 3 seed.

Roach's exit is one of the highest-profile in a Duke offseason marked with significant turnover. He's one of Duke seven players including starting forward Mark Mitchell to enter the transfer portal. Starters Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain have declared for the NBA draft.

The Blue Devils are reloading with the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, a six-man group that includes four five-star prospects and No. 1 overall prospect Cooper Flagg. A 6-8, two-way forward with deep 3-point range and the ability to score inside, Flagg is one of Duke's most coveted prospects in years and a candidate to go first overall in next year's NBA draft.