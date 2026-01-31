Epstein frequently connected NY Giants co-owner Steve Tisch with women, emails show

(NEW YORK) -- Jeffrey Epstein frequently connected New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch with women, according to dozens of 2013 emails released by the Department of Justice.

In the emails, the late sex offender appeared to be a frequent point of contact for Tisch, coordinating meetings with various women and providing specific details regarding their ages, nationalities, and physical appearances.

Tisch and Epstein discussed specific women, according to the emails, with Tisch frequently inquiring whether they were "pro or civilian" or a "working girl."

In one April 2013 exchange, Tisch asked Epstein about a woman identified as "M," writing: "Curious to know about M… pro or civilian?"

Epstein replied that she was a "civilian, but Russian," and added that she was "fun." In another exchange in June, Tisch asked if a woman was a "working girl," to which Epstein replied, "Never."

In another email, Epstein told Tisch that a Ukrainian woman was "a little freaked by the age difference" but that he would "try to convince her not to return” to her home country.

In another instance, Epstein told Tisch that a microbiology student in Florida was interested in meeting, advising Tisch to "make it clear that you will organize her ticket."

The documents also indicate that the women were informed of Tisch’s professional background. One woman emailed Epstein in April 2013 stating she had "googled Steve Tisch" and noted he was an "Oscar winner producer, and Giants owner" before agreeing to a meeting.

The communication between the two men often involved invitations to Epstein's home and sports events. In September 2013, Tisch emailed Epstein to offer "two tickets in my Suite for Sundays game." Epstein, in an April 2013 email, referred to Tisch as a "new but obviously shared interest friend."

Tisch has not been charged with any wrongdoing.

In a statement to ABC News provided by a Giants spokesperson, Tisch said on Epstein, "We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy and investments. I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with."

Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges that he "sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls at his homes in Manhattan, New York, and Palm Beach, Florida, among other locations," using cash payments to recruit a "vast network of underage victims," some of whom were as young as 14 years old.

