Disabled US citizen's family says ICE stopped his father from attending his funeral

(ARLINGTON, Texas) -- A family in Arlington, Texas, grieved as they laid 30-year-old Wael Tarabishi to rest. His father, Maher Tarabishi, however, was not at the funeral. Instead, he was at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center nearly three hours away in Anson, Texas.

Wael faced a long battle with Advanced Pompe Disease, causing him to be severely disabled. Maher was by his side through it all, and has been described as his son's arms, legs and lungs because of how involved and essential he was in his life.

Maher, a Jordanian native, overstayed a tourist visa here in the U.S. in 1994, his family and advocates said via @freemahertrabishi on Instagram account. The U.S. government allowed Maher to remain in the country legally to care for Wael through a Supervision Order in 2008, according to the account.

Maher presented himself at the Dallas field office to fulfill conditions of the Supervision Order last year for his annual check-in appointment, but found the building under temporary closure, the account noted. In an act of good will, the account said, Maher visited the office again once it re-opened.

Despite maintaining lawful status and carrying valid documentation of Wael's condition, officers placed Maher in handcuffs and was told to "shut up and sit down" as he pleaded with them, according to the account.

After Maher was detained by ICE in October 2025, his family and advocates rallied to reunite the father and son. They said Wael, a U.S. citizen, would die without Maher's care. Three months later, he did.

After Wael's death on Jan. 23, heartbroken family and supporters desperately tried to get ICE to allow Maher to attend his son's funeral on Thursday. Late Tuesday night, ICE gave final word that Maher would be denied permission.

"America speaks of freedom and family values yet it stole Maher from his dying son," Shahd Arnaout, Maher's daughter-in-law, posted on her Instagram today. "A funeral without Maher!!!!! This is a human rights crime."

In a statement to ABC News, ICE accused Maher of being part of an organization the U.S. deems a terrorist group.

"Maher Mohd Tarabishi, 62, a criminal alien and self-admitted member of the Palestine Liberation Organization -- a murderous foreign terrorist organization that has carried out countless terrorist attacks and plane hijackings, was arrested by ICE officers Oct. 28 in Dallas, Texas. Shockingly, Tarabishi has been permitted to remain in the U.S. illegally for nearly two decades despite being ordered removed from the U.S. by both an immigration judge and the Board of Immigration Appeals," the agency said.

According to ICE, the Obama administration proactively filed a joint motion to dismiss the immigration case against Tarabishi in 2011, "despite the fact that he had admitted to being a member of a foreign terrorist organization" and had been ordered removed. The agency said its arrest of Tarabishi "shows clear evidence of the game-changing impact the Trump administration's immigration enforcement efforts are having."

Shahd, a consistent voice for her family, vehemently denied these claims in an interview with ABC News' Rhiannon Ally last week.

"We denied that he's part of PLO or any other part of organization. And we did, his lawyer did," she said. "He went to the Dallas Field Immigration Center and he spoke to an ICE agent and they respond with the no. He requested to go and at least to say goodbye and to the funeral and both answer was no. So why are they doing that?"

Ali Elhorr, attorney for Maher Tarbishi at Aspire Immigration Law, PLLC, said in a press release that he was profoundly disappointed in the decision and shared details of the process.

"We were in communication with multiple ICE officers who had shown the willingness to facilitate Maher's supervised release to attend Wael's burial ... Initial steps in the process had already begun when I received a call from the ICE officer with whom I had been in contact," he said. "The officer informed me that his director stepped in and told him that Maher would not be allowed to attend Wael's burial. This was the final decision."

Heartbroken, Shahd explained that Wael's final wishes were to be with his father.

"We were trying so hard to let him out, to let Maher out, at least to say goodbye to Wael before he died. Because that's what Wael's wish was, 'To say good-bye to my dad. At least let me see him one more time. At least, let me just maybe touch his hand before I die ... ' " he said. "Wael is a U.S. citizen And he asked for his dad, it was very simple ask for him. He trusted his country and he trusted the system. But they failed."

Shahd described Wael as "an angel" and "an amazing person."

"With everything Wael went through and all the hardship that he had, he always cared about his family. He always made us laugh," she said. "Him and his father, it wasn't just a normal relationship between any father and a son. No, he was his best friend. He was his caregiver. He was dad. He was everything for him."

She said that she and many supporters believe ICE is directly responsible for Wael's tragic death.

"ICE is responsible of the death of Wael Tarabishi. They may not kill him with a bullet, but they killed him inside."

In her Instagram post last week, Shahd promised not to forget Wael.

"Me and the girls will miss you every single day. You will always live in our hearts. I will keep speaking your name, I will keep sharing your story, and I will keep every promise I made. I won't stop until your dad is out and our family gets the justice and peace you deserved."

