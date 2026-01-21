DHS launches 'Operation Catch of the Day' enforcement action in Maine

(WASHINGTON) -- The Department of Homeland Security has now picked another state on which to focus its immigration enforcement action: Maine.

On Wednesday, DHS launched "Operation Catch of the Day" -- an operation targeting criminal illegal migrants in the state, according to a DHS spokesperson.

Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin singled out Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, and "her fellow sanctuary politicians" for prompting the need for the federal immigration crackdown in Maine.

"We have launched Operation Catch of the Day to target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in the state. On the first day of operations, we arrested illegal aliens convicted of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child," McLaughlin said in a statement. "Under President Trump and [DHS] Secretary [Kristi] Noem, we are no longer allowing criminal illegal aliens to terrorize American citizens."

It was not immediately clear how long DHS plans to keep U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Maine or if the Customs and Border Protection agents currently operating in Minneapolis will move to Maine.

Mills, who has had previous run-ins with President Donald Trump over the past year, is running for the U.S. Senate.

In a statement released on Monday, Andrew Benson, the U.S. attorney for the District of Maine, said people have the right to protest, but not turn to violence, and seemed to indicate a DHS operation was coming.

"In the coming days, if Maine citizens seek to exercise their rights to assemble and protest, it is vital that these protests remain peaceful," Benson said. "Anyone who forcibly assaults or impedes a federal law enforcement officer, willfully destroys government property, or unlawfully obstructs federal law enforcement activity commits a federal crime and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

There was no immediate comment from Mills on the ICE operation in Maine. But in a Jan. 14 video statement released on social media, Mills said she and members of her administration had unsuccessfully attempted to glean any information about the federal government's enforcement plans in her state.

Mills said the state was taking proactive steps to prepare for the immigration crackdown.

"I have directed the Maine State Police to work closely with local law enforcement as necessary, to provide whatever support is needed in advance of and during any potential federal operations," Mills said.

She said her administration had also been in contact with city officials in Portland and Lewiston, the largest cities in Maine, as well as the state attorney general, "to coordinate our response."

"If any operations take place, our goal as always will be to protect the safety and the rights of the people of Maine," Mills said. "Look, Maine knows what good law enforcement looks like because our law enforcement are held to high professional standards, they undergo substantial professional training, and they are accountable to the law. And I'll tell you this, they don't wear a mask to shield their identities, and they don't arrest people in order to fill a quota."

Mills said she fully supported the right for the people of her state to protest, as long as they do so peacefully.

She also directed a message to the federal government.

"If your plan is to come here to be provocative and to undermine the civil rights of Maine residents, do not be confused. Those tactics are not welcome here," she said.

Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline slammed ICE in a statement on Wednesday, saying the agency's "terror and intimidation tactics reflect a complete lack of humanity and concern for basic human welfare."

"These masked men with no regard for the rule of law are causing long-term damage to our state and to our country," Sheline said. "Lewiston stands for the dignity of all the people who call Maine home. We will never stop caring for our neighbors."

