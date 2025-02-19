National

Devin Williams sneaks some forbidden beard into Yankees team photo

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
MLB: FEB 12 Spring Training - Yankees Work Out TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 12: New York Yankees Pitcher Devin Williams (38) throws over to first base during the spring training workout on February 12, 2025 at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The New York Yankees' beard policy has claimed many victims, and it appeared to have another coming when the team traded for Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams over the winter.

Williams reported for spring training with the beard still intact but had shaved it off by the time he started throwing for the team. However, that beard apparently grows back quickly, as you can see from his official Yankees team picture.

It features more than just some 5 o'clock shadow.

It's a reflection of how absurd the Yankees' facial hair policy is that a picture such as that could make any sort of waves. The policy has been in place since the 1970s, when former owner George Steinbrenner outlawed beards and long hair on the team, leaving players with a choice of either being clean-shaven or wearing a mustache.

The policy has seen its rebels, most notably Don Mattingly, but it's still going five decades later. Williams didn't seem too bothered when asked about the chatter about his beard, so this could very well be the case of a man just not feeling like shaving for a couple of days.

This does, however, beg the question of when a little stubble becomes a beard in the Yankees' eyes.

The Yankees traded for Williams in December, sending starting pitcher Nestor Cortes, infielder Caleb Durbin and cash back to the Brewers. The move gave the team one of the best relievers in baseball, as Williams holds a career 1.83 ERA in 235 2/3 innings, with 375 strikeouts and only 129 hits allowed.

Williams is set to hit free agency after this season, in which he'll make $8.6 million. Retaining him for the long term figures to be a major priority for the Yankees in the coming months.

