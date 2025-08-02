National

Death of 9-year-old girl at Hersheypark ruled accidental, no criminal activity found: Police

By Emily Shapiro and Victoria Arancio, ABC News
By Emily Shapiro and Victoria Arancio, ABC News

(DERRY TOWNSHIP, PA) -- The death of a 9-year-old girl who drowned at Hersheypark has been ruled accidental, with no criminal activity found on the part of the park's employees, according to police.

Sophia Subedi drowned on July 24 in the wave pool at the Pennsylvania theme park, the Derry Township Police Department said.

A review by police concluded that the park upheld safety standards and that the number of people in the wave pool at the time was "significantly less than it's designed maximum capacity," according to a Derry Township Police statement released on Friday.

Hersheypark had 10 lifeguards working specifically at the wave pool when Sophia drowned, the park said last month.

"Witnesses and lifeguards responded promptly, initiating rescue and resuscitation efforts within seconds of noticing Sophia's distress," police said. "The Derry Township Police Department, along with the witnesses, Hersheypark staff, and first responders who attempted to save Sophia, extend their sincere condolences to her family and friends, as well as the Bhutanese community, during this difficult time."

"Our hearts break for this child and the child's family. We extend our deepest condolences for their loss," John Lawn, Hersheypark's CEO, in a statement on July 24, adding that park-goers' "safety and well-being drive every decision we make."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!