Dale Whitnell hits two holes-in-one during DP World Tour stop in South Africa

The National Hole-in-One registry says tour players have 3,000 to 1 odds of making an ace during tournament play.

But two? Well, that shoots up to 67 million to 1 and Dale Whitnell made it happen during the DP World Tour's stop this week in South Africa.

The 36-year-old Whitnell registered a pair of aces on Thursday during the opening round of the South African Open at Durban Country Club.

Whitnell's first came from 185 yards out on the second hole using a 7-iron. His second ace was from 128 yards on No. 12 using a 50-degree wedge.

"Never had one in tournament play," Whitnell said afterward. "So to have two in one day is pretty special."

Whitnell finished the day with a 9-under 63 that featured seven birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey as he heads into the second round in the top 10.

“I had everything today,” Whitnell said. “To come out 9 under par, I can’t complain.”

As is tradition, Whitnell provided the drinks after his historic day.

Only two players — Andrew Dodt (2013) and John Hudson (1971) — have ever made two holes-in-one in a single round on the DP World Tour. Bill Whedon (1955), Yusako Miyazato (2006) and Brian Harman (2015) did it on the PGA Tour.