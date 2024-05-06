Colorado's social media squabble, athlete compensation models and fried chicken battery

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde start off today's show with a brief recap of the Kentucky Derby and Mystik Dan's unexpected victory.

They open their college football discussion with a deeper dive into the events that unfolded on social media for Deion Sanders and Colorado football. They discuss the positive and negative ramifications of Coach Prime's roster shuffling and handling of former players. Dellenger expresses his frustration with how aggregation impacts journalism, and was a catalyst for this whole ordeal.

After the break, Dellenger recaps his recent article on athlete compensation in the House v. NCAA settlement. The group pokes holes in some of the approaches, particularly how increasing scholarships for other sports will over complicate everything.

They wrap the show with the story of a man who was arrested for throwing fried chicken at his sister.

1:50 Colorado social media drama

28:36 Athlete compensation models

59:47 People's Court: fried chicken battery

