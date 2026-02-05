Coldest air of the season, snow to hit parts of the Northeast

(NEW YORK) -- Before temperatures get warmer in the East next week, brutal cold is expected this weekend -- the coldest of the season, so far, for parts of the Northeast.

Some of the coldest areas will also see accumulating snow to usher in the arctic blast.

On Friday morning, a quick snow shower will move through Michigan, Indiana and Ohio, blanketing the states in a dusting to 2 inches of snow.

Friday afternoon, snow will fall from eastern Kentucky through western Pennsylvania.

On Friday evening, scattered snow will be across Appalachia, from the Smoky Mountains to upstate New York. Up to 2 inches of snow is possible for Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

On Saturday, snow will fall over New England -- mainly for all areas north of New York City -- though some flurries or light snow may reach the city, leading to a dusting to an inch of snow there. Boston could see an inch or two of snow.

Higher snow totals are expected in New England, where 2 to 4 inches are possible for the eastern I-90 corridor, including Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, Erie to near Cleveland.

This low to moderate impact winter storm will usher in another cold blast along with very windy conditions leading to brutal wind chills across the region.

These same areas seeing the most snow will also be under strong wind gusts, with wind chills plummeting to 30 below zero. An extreme cold watch is in place from Friday night through Sunday morning.

In parts of northeastern New York, such as Lake Placid and Saranac Lake, wind chills could drop to -35 degrees, which would cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

High temperatures in New York City will only reach the 20s on Saturday and the teens on Sunday. The lows will drop into the single digits for Sunday morning. Wind chills during the daytime this weekend will be mainly at or below zero due to gusts up to 50 mph on Saturday and gusts up to 30 mph on Sunday. Sunday morning wind chills could reach -15 in the city.

Boston and Buffalo, New York, could feel like the negative teens on Sunday morning and the negative single digits on Monday morning.

Next week, a slow pattern change is expected, with average to even above average temperatures possible for the East by the middle and end of next week. It will still be chilly, but given the brutal cold we have all been enduring, it might feel downright balmy.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.