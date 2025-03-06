Cavaliers become first team in the league to clinch a playoff spot with win over Heat

The Cleveland Cavaliers are headed to the playoffs.

The Cavaliers became the first team in the league to clinch a playoff spot this season with their 112-107 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. That officially sends the Cavaliers into the postseason for the third straight year, which marks their best stretch since they reached the NBA Finals in four consecutive seasons with LeBron James from 2015-18.

The win marked the Cavaliers' 12th straight, and secured a non-play-in tournament seed for the franchise. The first round of the playoffs will start on April 19.

The Cavaliers win their 12th straight game and clinch a top 6 seed in the Eastern Conference of the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google! pic.twitter.com/7quEGox1A4 — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2025

Wednesday's win pushed the Cavaliers to 52-10 on the season, which is the best record in the league. The Oklahoma City Thunder are the only other team in the NBA to have 50 wins, though they entered play on Wednesday night with a 50-11 record. Both teams hold a significant lead in their respective conferences. The Boston Celtics entered Wednesday trailing Cleveland by more than seven games in the standings.

