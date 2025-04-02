National

Carmelo Anthony reportedly elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2025

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports
Carmelo Anthony is going to be a first ballot Hall-of-Famer. Anthony has been reportedly notified that he's been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

The 10-time NBA All-Star highlighted a list of notable names who were finalists for the honor.

This story will be updated.

