California police dog fatally shot in the line of duty while searching for armed suspect: Officials

(BURBANK, Calif.) -- A California police dog gave the "ultimate sacrifice" after an armed suspect fled from law enforcement and fatally shot the canine in the line of duty, according to the Burbank Police Department.

Spike, who officials described as an "intelligent and devoted partner," was killed on Saturday after authorities conducted a traffic stop, which escalated into an officer-involved shooting, police said in a statement.

While police were conducting the traffic stop on Saturday evening, the passenger of the vehicle fled on foot, ran up the nearby freeway ramp and jumped over the embankment wall into a nearby residential neighborhood, officials said.

Officers remained with the driver of the vehicle and requested assistance to find the runaway suspect, police said. A "coordinated search" was initiated using a helicopter and a police canine, later identified as Spike, officials said.

During the search, Spike located the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, officials said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, then fired "multiple rounds, striking the canine, before fleeing on foot," police said.

Spike, who was transported to a local emergency veterinarian, "succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased," police said.

After a continued search with the help of an air support unit, police said they were able to locate the suspect.

While officials were negotiating with the armed individual, the suspect began "shooting at police officers, striking police vehicles."

Police retuned fire, fatally striking the suspect, officials said.

The individual's handgun was recovered at the scene, with officials saying the investigation remains ongoing.

The fallen canine, who was "known for his gentle nature off duty and his tenacity and dedication while serving" was honored with a procession on Sunday.

"Your mission is complete, hero," police said in a statement on Sunday.

Burbank police Lt. Derek Green told ABC Los Angeles station KABC losing Spike is "no different than losing a police officer."

"It's a dog, but it's part of our law enforcement family," Green told KABC. "These police K-9s are essentially a partner to it's handler."

Officials told KABC they are in the process of planning a public memorial for Spike.

Spike is at least the 22nd police K-9 to die in the line of duty in the U.S. this year, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. He is the first from California to die in more than two years.

