Brandon Aiyuk makes unreal catch off Lions defender's facemask to get 49ers back into NFC championship

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, left, watches the ball before catching a pass against Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) (Jed Jacobsohn/AP)

The San Francisco 49ers were desperate for a big play in the second half of Sunday's NFC championship game.

They got one, with a big assist from Kindle Vildor's facemask.

With San Francisco trailing the Detroit Lions, 24-10 in the third quarter, Brock Purdy looked deep to Brandon Aiyuk on first-and-10 from the 49ers' 45-yard line. He missed his target with an overthrow that Vildor had a chance to intercept. Instead, the ball bounced off Vildor's hands and then his facemask into the hands of a diving Aiyuk at the four-yard line.

Replay showed that Aiyuk indeed made the catch after the ball ricocheted off Vildor's helmet.

Vildor touched him down before Aiyuk hit the turf. It wasn't a touchdown, but it was a 51-yard completion. Three plays later, Purdy found Aiyuk in the end zone to cut Detroit's lead to 24-17.

It was huge score for the 49ers, who were dominated in the first half that Detroit led, 24-7. And the kind of play to shift the momentum of a game with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake.

San Francisco went on to force a fumble on Detroit's next possession and converted the turnover into a Christian McCaffrey touchdown run. And just like that, a once-17-point Lions lead had been erased.

