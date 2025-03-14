Bills' free agent signings DT Larry Ogunjobi, edge rusher Michael Hoecht draw 6-game PED suspensions

The Buffalo Bills have been extremely active in free agency, especially with bolstering their defense. But two of their new signings will be unavailable for the first six games of the 2025-26 season, general manager Brandon Beane revealed on Friday.

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and edge rusher Michael Hoecht will each be suspended for six games due to positive PED tests.

[Yahoo Fantasy Bracket Mayhem is back: Enter for a shot to win up to $50K]

Ogunjobi's test results were not yet available when he agreed to a one-year, $8.3 million contract with Buffalo. Once he learned of the positive test, he informed Beane of the results. That caused a delay in the deal being officially signed, according to Beane. But the Bills decided to move forward with the agreement because the market for defensive tackles had thinned out by then.

However, Buffalo was aware of Hoecht's PED results and pending suspension before agreeing to a three-year, $21 million deal (with $13.43 million guaranteed).

Hoecht told reporters that the positive test was due to him not being "vigilant" about verifying the substances he was taking.

New #Bills DT Larry Ogunjobi on his upcoming six-game PED suspension:

-Believes it was a tainted supplement

-Found out about suspension about the same time he agreed to deal with Bills

-He takes full responsibility

-BUF opened him with open arms despite suspension #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/89wYZlvprU — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) March 14, 2025

Ogunjobi had a similar response, saying he takes "full accountability" for the positive test and believes he took a tainted supplement.

Hoecht, 27, compiled 57 total tackles last season with three sacks, four tackles for loss and 23 total pressures. Ogunjobi, 30, tallied 41 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, five tackles for loss and 14 total pressures.

Both players can participate in OTAs and minicamps, in addition to training camp. But neither can be in the Bills' facility for the first four weeks of the regular season while serving their suspensions.

Ogunjobi and Hoecht join defensive end Joey Bosa, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and safety Darrick Forrest as free agent signings for the Bills, who also re-signed edge rusher Greg Rousseau, safety Damar Hamlin and linebacker Terrel Bernard.