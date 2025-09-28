Arizona flooding kills 4, causes 1,000 propane tanks to wash away in hazmat concern

(GLOBE, Ariz.) -- At least four people have been confirmed dead and two remain unaccounted for amid intense flooding in parts of Arizona, local officials said Saturday.

The flooding caused about 1,000 propane tanks to wash away from a distribution facility, creating a serious hazmat concern in the area of downtown Globe, Arizona, according to Gila County Emergency Management.

On Saturday, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs declared a state of emergency to speed resources to the area.

"The flooding in Gila County has caused heartbreaking loss and serious damage," she said in a statement.

A search and rescue effort was underway for more potential victims, officials said.

Two of the victims confirmed dead were found in a vehicle having drowned, officials said, and a third victim was found outside a vehicle in downtown Globe. An official could not confirm to ABC News if the victims were adults or any relation between them.

A fourth man who went missing during the storm overnight was found dead Saturday morning outside his vehicle, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Police said they discovered Ander Polanco’s body outside his car as floodwaters receded. A death investigation is underway and the cause of death hasn’t been released.

The propane tanks that washed away have created a serious concern due to their ability to explode, officials warned.

"Historic Downtown Globe is currently unsafe, with compromised buildings as well as hazardous chemicals and debris, including propane tanks," the city of Globe said in a post on Facebook.

"For your safety, please stay out of the area until further notice. We also ask everyone to stay out of the creek. Search and rescue operations are underway, and any traffic in the area can interfere with rescue teams and throw off the scent work of trained dogs," the city said.

Gila County Emergency Management is advising residents to shelter in place due to possible hazardous materials in the floodwaters.

All available agencies in the region are responding to assist with SAR and hazmat assessment and clean up, a county emergency management official told ABC News.

"Crews continued work throughout the night. We want to thank them for their diligent work. This includes Globe FD, Globe PD, Globe Public Works, Gila County, Gila County Emergency Services and DPS," the city of Globe said.

The city has added over 100 additional resources that include Maricopa Search and Rescue, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, Pima County Search and Rescue, and 2-20 person work crews from the State Land Department. "We are waiting on many other crews from throughout the state," the city said.

