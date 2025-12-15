'A bright light': Brown University student identified as shooting victim by church

(NEW YORK) -- One of the victims killed in Saturday’s shooting at Brown University has been identified as Ella Cook, a Brown student and a parishioner at the Cathedral Church of the Advent in Birmingham, Alabama.

The church’s Rev. Craig Smalley announced Cook’s death in his service on Sunday morning, calling Cook “incredibly grounded and generous and faithful” and a “bright light” in the church and in her community.

“Many of you heard about the tragedy, which happened at Brown University. ... And sadly, tragically, one of those people is one of our parishioners,” Smalley said during the service.

"She was engaged and involved in our worship and in our community, and as she served here at the church and in the wider community, in all sincerity, just a tremendous and bright light in there at Brown University as well, in the time that she was there, was such a light and such a witness,” Smalley added.

Cook was one of two people killed in the deadly shooting at the Ivy League school on Saturday afternoon in a building on campus where exams were taking place, according to university officials.

Nine others were injured in the brazen attack, officials said.

The tragedy began unfolding around 4:05 p.m. when police received a call from Brown University about an active shooter incident near the engineering building. The university alerted students and faculty to shelter in place shortly after.

Brown University President Christina H. Paxson released a letter after the shooting, saying, "This is a deeply tragic day for Brown, our families and our local community."

"There are truly no words that can express the deep sorrow we are feeling for the victims of the shooting that took place today at the Barus & Holley engineering and physics building."

According to police, the gunman fled the campus. A person of interest was detained and then released by police on Sunday.

No charges have been filed yet in the case and police have not commented on a possible motive.

