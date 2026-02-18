5 dead in pile-up crash in Colorado involving over 30 vehicles, including multiple semis: Police

(PUEBLO, Colo.) -- At least five people are dead following a pile-up crash involving dozens of vehicles in Colorado that occurred as high winds blew dirt, making for low to zero visibility, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. local time Tuesday on I-25 near Pueblo, which is about 40 miles south of Colorado Springs, authorities said.

Over 30 vehicles, including seven semis, were involved in the crash, according to Colorado State Patrol. Pickups pulling horse trailers, SUVs and passenger vehicles were also involved, according to Maj. Brian Lyons with Colorado State Patrol.

The pile-up occurred during "adverse weather conditions," Lyons said, with heavy winds blowing dirt and causing "brownout" conditions.

"Visibility was next to nothing," Lyons said during a press briefing Tuesday.

There were four fatalities in separate vehicles -- two men from Walsenburg, Colorado, and two women, one from Rye and one from Pueblo -- authorities said Tuesday.

A fifth person who had been transported to a hospital later succumbed to his injuries, Colorado State Patrol said Wednesday.

Another 28 people were transported to area hospitals, with moderate to serious injuries, Colorado State Patrol said.

Authorities were working to account for everyone in the vehicles involved in the crash, Lyons said.

One of the vehicles was a pickup hauling a gooseneck trailer containing 32 goats, Colorado State Patrol said. Four of the goats died, while the rest were safely removed, it said.

Northbound I-25 was closed for several hours as crews worked to clear vehicles, before reopening late Tuesday.

"Due to low visibility, drivers are urged to delay traveling until conditions improve," Colorado State Patrol said. "If travel is necessary, avoid I-25 in this area, use caution, and reduce speed."

High wind warnings were in effect for the region on Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Pueblo warned that "significant blowing dust" was possible on the plains, where gusts could be up to 65 mph. Gusts of at least 85 mph were also forecast for mountain areas, it said.

