4 killed in Illinois plane crash, officials confirm

TRILLA, IL — Four people from Wisconsin were killed on Saturday when their private, single-engine plane crashed in a field near an airport in rural Illinois after reportedly striking powerlines, authorities said.

The Cessna 180G aircraft crashed about 10:16 a.m. local time Saturday in the unincorporated community of Trilla, Illinois, southeast of Coles County Memorial Airport in nearby Mattoon, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Preliminary information, according to the NTSB, indicated that the plane struck powerlines before crashing.

All of the plane's occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the Illinois State Police.

The Coles County Coroner on Sunday evening identified the two men and two women killed in the crash. They are Ross R. Nelson, 46; Raimi A. Rundle, 45; Courtney L. Morrow, 36; and Michael H. Morrow, 48.

All four crash victims were from Menominee, Wisconsin, about 45 miles northwest of Green Bay, according to the State Police.

"My whole house shook," Kynnedi Goldstein, who lives near the crash site, told ABC News.

Goldstein shared video footage she took in the aftermath of the crash, showing smoke billowing from the wreckage, which was strewn across a field and a two-lane road.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the NTSB, which sent a team to Trilla on Sunday. The Federal Aviation Administration, which also sent personnel to the crash scene, is assisting in the investigation, the agency said.

The NTSB said the investigation involves three primary areas: the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment.

As part of the investigation, the NTSB said it will review flight track data, recordings of any air traffic control communications, aircraft maintenance records and weather reports from around the time of the crash.

The agency said it is also reviewing the pilot's license, ratings and flight experience. The NTSB is also conducting a 72-hour background check on the pilot "to determine if there were any issues that could have affected the pilot's ability to safely operate the flight."

The agency said it expects to release a probable cause report on the crash in 12 to 24 months.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.