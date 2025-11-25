National

22-year-old reported singer killed in ambush-style shooting in LA

By Alex Stone, ABC News
By Alex Stone, ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) -- Los Angeles police are searching for two gunmen after a 22-year-old woman -- reportedly a Latin singer -- was killed in an ambush-style shooting.

Around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, two men approached a parked car in the Northridge neighborhood and fired multiple rounds at several people sitting inside, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Maria De La Rosa was taken to a hospital where she died from gunshot wounds, police said.
The 22-year-old was, according to multiple reports, a Latin singer growing in popularity with about 40,000 Instagram followers. 
Two others in the car with her were injured, according to police.
A motive isn't known and no arrests have been made, police said. 

