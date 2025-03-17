2025 NFL free agency: Texans, CB Derek Stingley Jr. agree to record 3-year, $90M extension

Derek Stingley Jr. has a new deal with the Houston Texans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 23-year-old corner has agreed to a three-year, $90 million extension. Included in Stingley's deal is $89 million in guaranteed money and a $30 million base salary, making him the highest paid defensive back in NFL history.

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn held the record for a week after he officially signed a four-year, $100 million extension following the opening of the NFL free agent market last week.

Stingley, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, is entering his fourth season with the Texans. He was a First-team All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl in 2024. During last season, he recorded 54 total tackles, four for loss and picked off five passes. Per NextGenStats, he allowed the lowest completion percentage (45.7%) among all corners who played at least 400 coverage snaps last season.

Stingley was impactful during the Texans' wild-card round win over the Los Angeles Chargers by intercepting Justin Herbert twice during a 32-12 win.