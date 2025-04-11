2025 NFL Draft: Abdul Carter posts picture of Giants legend, fueling speculation he's going No. 3 overall

The 2025 NFL Draft is still a few weeks away, but the New York Giants may have found their top pick. Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter fueled speculation he'll go to New York at No. 3 overall by posting a picture of a franchise legend on X on Friday.

Carter sent out an image of Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor. Carter's picture appeared to be a poster from the Giants' facility. The bottom of the poster has a quote from Taylor which reads, "Once a Giant, always a Giant."

The post doesn't necessarily mean anything. But it's probably telling that Carter posted a picture of Taylor and not another pass-rushing legend.

The Giants are in the running to select Carter with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Some thought the team would consider a quarterback with that selection, but that's not as pressing with both Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson in town.

While the Giants tied for eighth with 45 sacks last season, Carter is too good a prospect to pass up. Throughout the entire draft season, he's been one of the top-ranked prospects in the entire class and is a near lock to go within the top-5 picks.

After showing flashes as a freshman and sophomore, Carter took his production to the next level as a senior at Penn State. The 21-year-old notched 68 combined tackles, including 12 sacks and a conference-leading 24 tackles for loss.

With the Giants' quarterback situation under control in 2025, the team can focus on building up the rest of its roster. While an offensive lineman could also be in play at No. 3 overall, it's tough to argue against Carter.