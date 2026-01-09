2 shot by federal agent after 'targeted' stop, Portland mayor asks ICE to halt operations

(PORTLAND, Ore.) -- Two people were injured in a shooting involving a federal agent in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, according to authorities.

The incident came a short time after an ICE officer allegedly shot and killed a woman in her car in Minneapolis, Minnesota, sparking outrage and backlash against the presence of federal agents there. Similarly, the mayor of Portland called for immigration enforcement operations to halt while the investigation is ongoing.

In both cases, federal officials said the motorists tried to ram agents, who fired defensive shots.

The Department of Homeland Security said the shooting in Portland occurred while Border Patrol agents were conducting a "targeted" stop on a vehicle carrying two people allegedly affiliated with the Tren de Aragua gang. The passenger was the target, DHS said.

The agents on the stop were part of a Customs and Border Protection operation dubbed "Operation Oregon," according to multiple law enforcement sources.

"When agents identified themselves to the vehicle occupants, the driver weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents," DHS said in a statement.

The driver, who was not the target of the operation, was stopped driving a red Toyota, before they attempted to flee. The agent, as DHS said in their statement, feared for their safety and fired at the vehicle.

Sources stressed the information and investigation are in its preliminary stages and the information could change.

The two that were shot, were treated at a hospital for their injuries and their conditions are unknown, according to law enforcement sources. Both are believed to be connected to the Tren de Aragua gang, according to DHS.

During the press conference, Portland Police Chief Bob Day said local officials “do not know the facts of this case,” but an investigation is ongoing.

Asked whether the passenger is linked to a previous shooting, the police chief said, "I can't comment on whether or not that's the case. We don't know who these individuals are."

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson told reporters, "We know what the federal government says happened here. There was a time when we could take them at their word. That time is long past."

"We are calling on ICE to halt all operations in Portland until a full and independent investigation can take place," he said. "Our community deserves answers."

Later Thursday evening, Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield said he was opening an investigation into the shooting.

In a social media post, Rayfield said the Oregon Department of Justice investigation will examine whether any federal officers acted outside the scope of their lawful authority during the encounter. The post said the investigation would include witness interviews and video evidence.

The shooting incident occurred around 2:18 p.m. local time on Thursday, officials said. Portland police officers responding to a call for help found a man and woman with "apparent gunshot wounds," according to the police department.

"Officers confirmed that federal agents had been involved in a shooting," the Portland Police Department said in an earlier statement, adding, "Portland Police were not involved in the incident."

The shooting occurred some 3 miles away from where the victims were found, on the 10200 block of Southeast Main Street near Adventist Health, a medical office, according to Portland police. The victims then drove themselves to an apartment complex in the area of Northeast 146th Avenue and East Burnside Street, where the man who had been shot called for help, according to police.

The FBI was seen in video responding to the scene of the shooting. Portland police are assisting, a department spokesperson said.

Police Chief Day urged calm amid "heightened emotion" following a deadly ICE officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

"We are still in the early stages of this incident," Day said in a statement. "We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community to remain calm as we work to learn more."

During the press conference, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek called for transparency from the federal government in the investigation.

"The priority right now is a full, completed investigation, not more detentions. My message to the federal government is this: We demand transparency. We demand your cooperation with Portland Police and the Multnomah County DA, because we need to investigate this incident efficiently and effectively so we can rebuild trust with our nation's government," Kotek said.

Earlier, Mayor Wilson called the incident "deeply troubling" while also calling on residents to "show up with calm and purpose during this difficult time."

"Portland does not respond to violence with violence," he said in a statement. "We respond with clarity, unity, and a commitment to justice. We must stand together to protect Portland."

Early Friday, Portland police confirmed that at least six people were arrested during protests as crowds gathered outside an ICE facility.

"At about 9 p.m., officers requested that people move to the sidewalk, as traffic remained open in the area. An officer in the PPB Sound Truck, a loudspeaker-equipped police vehicle, broadcast that request repeatedly to the group," the Portland Police bureau said in their statement. "PPB moved in and made targeted arrests resulting in five custodies," while another arrest was made later on.

Multnomah County District Attorney Nathan Vasquez told reporters at the scene of the shooting that he is "very concerned."

"We are here from this attorney's office to monitor, to assist and to make sure that there's a thorough and complete investigation, that evidence is fully preserved, and that we're certainly hoping that we can get all of the facts about what transpired," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

