2 police officers shot at Chicago hospital: Officials

(CHICAGO) -- Two police officers were shot at a hospital in Chicago on Saturday morning and one was in critical condition as the medical facility went on lockdown, local officials said.

The shooting was reported at around 11:00 a.m. local time at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital, according to the hospital.

The unidentified suspect is now in custody, according to Alderperson Andre Vasquez of Chicago's 40th Ward.

"Please shelter in place if you are in the surrounding area or avoid the area," he said in a social media post

Vasquez said that one of the officers was in critical condition.

The hospital said there was no "active threat" within the hospital and patients and staff are safe.

"The campus is currently closed while law enforcement leads their investigation," the hospital said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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