2 employees fatally shot in Kentucky bank robbery, person of interest in custody: Police

(BEREA, Ky.) -- A person of interest is in custody Friday morning after a masked man shot and killed two employees during a bank robbery in central Kentucky Thursday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police.

Police said Friday that the person of interest is "believed to be involved," but did not immediately release more information.

The suspect entered the U.S. Bank in Berea around 2 p.m. before shooting two employees and fleeing, state police Trooper Scottie Pennington told reporters Thursday.

"We understand the citizens of Berea and in Madison County, they're scared right now, and we're scared for them," Pennington said. "We want to do our best to find this person and bring him to justice."

The suspect was described as about 6 foot, 3 inches tall, wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark gloves, gray pants and light-colored athletic shoes, according to state police.

Pennington said authorities are not sharing if the suspect took anything with him from the bank and weren't sure if the suspect fled on foot or in a vehicle. Residents should remain vigilant, keep their doors locked and call police if they see anything suspicious, Pennington said.

"Keep a porch light on," he said.

"We don't want this to lead to more victims," Pennington said. "We hope he just turns himself in."

In a message directly to the suspect, Pennington said: "You're in a lot of trouble -- a lot of trouble -- but just turn yourself in before anyone else gets hurt."

U.S. Bank said in a statement, "Our hearts go out to the families of the victims, our colleagues and the entire Berea community. We are committed to supporting the victims' families and our colleagues. And we will continue to work closely with law enforcement on this active investigation."

Berea, a city of more than 16,000 people, is roughly 40 miles south of Lexington.

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