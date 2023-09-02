12-year-old shot near high school football game in Baltimore

NEW YORK — A 12-year-old boy was shot on Friday night across the street from a Baltimore high school where a football game was being played, police said.

Officers patrolling near the scene heard a gun shot in the area near Dunbar High School and found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Baltimore police. The boy's injuries were not life-threatening, they said.

Medics arrived to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital and he is currently in stable condition, police said.

The incident did not occur on school property, according to police.

Central District detectives responded to the scene and took control of the investigation, according to police.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.