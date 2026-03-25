NASA aims to establish a permanent inhabited lunar base by 2033

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The announcements build on recent updates to the Artemis program, including standardizing the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket configuration, adding an additional mission in 2027, and undertaking at least one surface landing every year thereafter.

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Under this previously updated architecture, Artemis III – scheduled for 2027 – will focus on testing integrated systems and operational capabilities in Earth orbit in advance of the Artemis IV lunar landing.

READ: NASA to provide an update on the implementation of ‘National Space Policy.’

The space agency is executing President Donald J. Trump’s National Space Policy, and accelerating preparations for America’s return to the surface of the Moon, by 2028.

Build the Base. https://t.co/fAGvE4FWwj — NASA Moon Base (@NASAMoonBase) March 24, 2026

READ: NASA Unveils Initiatives to Achieve America’s National Space Policy.

While breaking down future missions, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman added: “NASA is committed to achieving the near‑impossible once again, to return to the Moon before the end of President Trump’s term, build a Moon base, establish an enduring presence, and do the other things needed to ensure American leadership in space. This is why it is essential we leave an event like Ignition with complete alignment on the national imperative that is our collective mission. The clock is running in this great‑power competition, and success or failure will be measured in months, not years.”

The goal is not just to reach the Moon, but to stay. 🌘 https://t.co/b24OqEEQb9 pic.twitter.com/5WPHYRNmeO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 24, 2026

To achieve an enduring human presence on the Moon, NASA also announced a phased approach to building a lunar base. As part of this strategy, the agency intends to pause Gateway in its current form and shift focus to infrastructure that enables sustained surface operations. Despite challenges, with some existing hardware, the agency will repurpose applicable equipment and leverage international partner commitments to support these objectives.

In the coming days, NASA will release Requests for Information (RFIs) and draft Requests for Proposals (RFPs) to ensure continued progress in meeting national objectives.

Read more about NASA’s missions and programs: HERE.

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