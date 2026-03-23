NASA to provide an update on the implementation of ‘National Space Policy’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With hopes of outlining how the agency is executing President Donald J. Trump’s National Space Policy, and accelerating preparations for America’s return to the surface of the Moon, by 2028.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The program will open with remarks from NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman; followed by a series of high-level panels providing updates on mission priorities, including sending the first astronauts to the lunar surface for the first time in over half a century.

READ: NASA set to Provide Update on Implementation of National Space Policy.

NASA plans to establish the initial elements of a permanent lunar base, getting America underway in space on nuclear propulsion, and other objectives.

Around 4:45 p.m., NASA will hold a live news conference from headquarters to provide an update on the agency’s progress toward implementing the National Space Policy, and recapping major announcement discussed throughout the day.

NASA participants include:

We'll host a live event Tuesday, March 24, at 9am ET (1300 UTC) to provide an update on implementation of the National Space Policy and preparation for returning to the Moon's surface by 2028. A press conference will follow. How to watch: https://t.co/cFKylitziU pic.twitter.com/tmLKBdMy12 — NASA (@NASA) March 23, 2026

The full program and news conference will stream live on NASA+, Amazon Prime, and the space agency’s YouTube channel.

For more information about NASA’s missions, visit: HERE.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group