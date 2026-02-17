NASA set for their second wet dress rehearsal for the upcoming Artemis II mission

Florida — Over the weekend, teams replaced a filter in ground support equipment that was suspected of reducing the flow of liquid hydrogen during a Feb. 12 partial fueling test.

The test provided enough data to allow engineers to plan toward a second wet dress rehearsal this week. Engineers have reconnected the line with the new filter and are reestablishing proper environmental conditions.

The wet dress rehearsal will run the launch team as well as supporting teams through a full range of operations, including loading cryogenic liquid propellant into the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket’s tanks, conducting a launch countdown, demonstrating the ability to recycle the countdown clock, and draining the tanks to practice scrub procedures.

Operators will conduct two runs of the last ten minutes of the countdown, known as terminal count. They will pause at T-1 minute and 30 seconds for up to three minutes, then resume until T-33 seconds before launch and pause again. After that, they will recycle the clock back to T-10 minutes and conduct a second terminal countdown to just inside of T-30 seconds before ending the sequence. This process simulates real-world conditions, including scenarios where a launch might be scrubbed due to technical or weather issues.

Launch controllers will arrive to their consoles in the Launch Control Center at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 6:40 p.m. EST on Feb. 17 to begin the nearly 50-hour countdown. The simulated launch time is 8:30 p.m., Feb. 19, with a four-hour window for the test. While the Artemis II crew is not participating in the test, a team of personnel will go to the launch pad to practice Orion closeout operations, including closing the spacecraft’s hatches.

We're targeting Thursday, Feb. 19, as the tanking day for the second fueling test ahead of our Artemis II test flight around the Moon. A formal launch date will not be set until after a successful rehearsal and data reviews. Details: https://t.co/QWuBLYzKdk pic.twitter.com/eZo8RgI0AL — NASA (@NASA) February 16, 2026

While NASA will not set a formal launch date until after a successful rehearsal and data reviews.

NASA determined March 6th is the earliest opportunity for launch that allows for a second wet dress rehearsal, sufficient time for data review, and time to transition the launch pad, rocket, & spacecraft to launch operations.

