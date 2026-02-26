NASA set to discuss next steps for Artemis campaign

Florida — With rollback of NASA’s Artemis II S.L.S. (Space Launch System) rocket and Orion spacecraft to the Vehicle Assembly Building complete, the agency will host a news conference at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 27.

The conference will be streamed live from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, in Florida. Leadership will discuss the work ahead for the test flight, as well as, provide a broader update on the Artemis campaign.

NASA’s crawler-transporter 2, carrying NASA’s Artemis II SLS (Space Launch System) rocket with the Orion spacecraft, arrives Feb. 25, 2026, inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to troubleshoot the flow of helium to the rocket’s upper stage, the interim cryogenic propulsion stage.

Rolling from Launch Pad 39B to the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA Kennedy is expected to take up to 12 hours. Once it arrives, technicians will establish platforms to diagnose the helium flow issue to the rocket’s upper stage and fix it.

The S.L.S. (Space Launch System) rocket and Orion spacecraft for NASA’s Artemis II mission arrived at the Vehicle Assembly Building from Launch Pad 39B at approximately 8 p.m. EST, on Feb. 25, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, in Florida.

Following Artemis II's rollback to the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA Kennedy yesterday, we'll be hosting a news conference at 10am ET (1500 UTC) on Friday, Feb. 27, with next steps on the test flight and the Artemis campaign.

The news conference will stream on NASA’s YouTube channel. An instant replay will also be available online.

NASA participants include:

Jared Isaacman - Administrator

Amit Kshatriya - Associate Administrator

Lori Glaze - acting Associate Administrator for Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate

For more about NASA’s Artemis campaign, visit: HERE.

