Florida — NASA and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than 5:05 p.m. EST, on Wednesday, Jan. 14, for the undocking of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-11 mission, from the International Space Station, pending weather conditions.

On Jan. 8, NASA announced its decision to return the agency’s SpaceX Crew-11 mission to Earth, from the space station, earlier than originally planned.

While teams monitor a medical concern with a crew member currently living, and working aboard the orbital laboratory, who is stable.

However, due to medical privacy, it is not appropriate for NASA to share more details about the specific crew member.

NASA’s coverage is as follows: (all times Eastern, and subject to changed, based on real-time operations)

Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026 :

3 p.m. – Hatch closure coverage begins on NASA+ , Amazon Prime , and YouTube .



3:30 p.m. – Hatch closing



4:45 p.m. – Undocking coverage begins on NASA+ , Amazon Prime , and YouTube .



5:05 p.m. – Undocking

Following the conclusion of undocking coverage, NASA will distribute audio-only communications between Crew-11, the space station, and flight controllers, during Dragon’s transit away from the orbital complex.

Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026 :

2:15 a.m. – Return coverage begins on NASA+ , Amazon Prime , and YouTube .



2:51 a.m. – Deorbit burn



3:41 a.m. – Splashdown



5:45 a.m. – NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman will lead a Return to Earth news conference streaming live on NASA+, Amazon Prime, and the agency’s YouTube channel.

NASA Astronauts Zena Cardman, and Mike Fincke, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) Astronaut Kimiya Yui, & Roscosmos (Russian Federation responsible for space flights, & aerospace research.) Cosmonaut Oleg Platonov are targeted to splash down off the coast of California, on Thursday, January 15. 2026.

NASA’s live coverage of return and related activities will stream on NASA+, Amazon Prime, & the agency’s YouTube channel.

