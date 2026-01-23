NASA plans to use ‘thirty year old’ engines for their upcoming Artemis II launch

Florida — The RS-25 engines were the workhorses of NASA’s Space Shuttle Program, especially known for their high performance, and reliability.

The Space Launch System (SLS) core stage for Artemis II will use four RS-25 engines, with three being upgraded engines that previously flew on the Space Shuttle and one being a new engine.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

NASA is using a mix of these upgraded heritage engines and one brand-new engine, with some engines on the Artemis II. These engines have completed 135 shuttle missions, making them some of the most tested rocket engines in history.

🚨Mission Update: Rollout for Artemis II is less than two weeks away.



This milestone begins final, system-wide testing as NASA prepares to send astronauts around the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years, with a launch window opening as soon as February 6. pic.twitter.com/gKRqUXIfMg — Bethany Stevens (@NASASpox) January 2, 2026

Engineers & technicians from Aerojet Rocketdyne, and Boeing, at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans have already installed the RS-25 engines to the core stage, for NASA’s Space Launch System rocket, in hopes of helping power the first crewed Artemis mission to the Moon.

The RS-25 is one of the most tested and reliable large rocket engines ever built, with over 3,000 ground tests and more than a million seconds of hot-fire time, making it a cornerstone of deep space exploration.

New, more affordable RS-25 engines are being built with advanced manufacturing (like 3D printing) for future Artemis missions, starting with Artemis V.

The Artemis program is the ‘next step in human space exploration and the major component of NASA’s broader Moon to Mars exploration approach, which will establish sustainable exploration of the Moon & prepare for humanity’s next giant leap: sending astronauts to Mars.'

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group