NASA plans to roll back their Artemis II lunar rocket to the (V.A.B.) on Feb. 24th

Florida — The Artemis II Moon rocket will depart Launch Complex 39B, and make its’ journey to Kennedy’s Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB).

NASA is taking steps to roll back the Artemis II rocket and Orion spacecraft to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after overnight Feb. 21 observing interrupted flow of helium to the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket’s interim cryogenic propulsion stage.

Teams are actively reviewing data, and taking steps to enable rollback positions for NASA to address the issue as soon as possible while engineers determine the best path forward. In order to protect for troubleshooting options at both Pad B and the V.A.B.

Weather pending, NASA will roll the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket and Orion spacecraft for Artemis II off the launch pad at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida as soon as Tuesday, Feb. 24.

As soon as Tuesday, Feb. 24, we will roll our Moon rocket for our Artemis II mission off the launch pad, weather pending. Engineers are continuing to prepare for the move after encountering an issue with the flow of helium to the rocket’s upper stage. Details:… pic.twitter.com/DPX6vjg0q5 — NASA (@NASA) February 22, 2026

Engineers are continuing to prepare for the move after encountering an issue with the flow of helium to the rocket’s upper stage.

The Artemis II crew members were released from quarantine the evening of Feb. 21 and remain in Houston. NASA will hold a media event in the coming days to discuss rollback, and plans for the Artemis II test flight.

